Lekki businessman arrested over illicit cargo from US





A Lekki Lagos-based businessman, Cyril Chidiebere was on Friday 14th April, arrested along with two of his freight agents: Mejabi Peter Sunday and Oyeyinka Babatunde over their involvement in the importation of twelve (12) parcels of Loud, a strain of cannabis, weighing 6.50kg, which was part of a consolidated cargo brought in from the United States of America.

A statement released by the commission says the arrest and seizure followed a three-day intelligence-led operation.