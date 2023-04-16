Lekki businessman arrested over illicit cargo from US

A Lekki Lagos-based businessman, Cyril Chidiebere was on Friday 14th April, arrested along with two of his freight agents: Mejabi Peter Sunday and Oyeyinka Babatunde over their involvement in the importation of twelve (12) parcels of Loud, a strain of cannabis, weighing 6.50kg, which was part of a consolidated cargo brought in from the United States of America.
A statement released by the commission says the arrest and seizure followed a three-day intelligence-led operation.
‘’Following the arrival of the cargo at the NAHCO import shed of the MMIA, its movement out of the airport was closely monitored in a sting operation until the actual importer, Cyril Chidiebere, was arrested in his house at Abraham Adesanya estate, Ajah, Lekki area of Lagos. Both Mejabi and Chidiebere have made useful statements to confirm that the latter has been involved in dealing on illicit drugs in the past.” the commission said
Source: Linda Ikeji