NDLEA intercepts drug consignments in winter jackets and body lotions at Lagos airport (video)





Consignments of Tramadol, Rohypnol, Ecstasy (Designer drug), and Cannabis concealed in winter jackets and bottles of body cream have been intercepted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the anti-drug agency, Femi Babafemi, says the psychoactive substances were recovered at the new terminal of the airport on Friday 14th April, following the arrest of a passenger, Joshia Sunday who was traveling on a Qatar Airline flight via Doha to Oman, Middle East.

A thorough search of the suspect’s two black bags led to the discovery of 4.80 kilograms of cannabis concealed in three winter jackets and various quantities of Tramadol, Rohypnol, Ecstasy (Designer drug) hidden in bottles of body lotion. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect came into Nigeria from Oman on April 7, and was returning exactly a week after.

Watch a video of the…