Police arrest 20-year-old woman with 103 wraps of ‘colorado’ in Lagos

By
Headliners
-
1


Police arrest 20-year-old woman with 103 wraps of ?colorado

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 20-year-year-old woman, Aminat Ajayi, with 103 wraps of ‘colorado’, a street lingo for synthetic cannabinoids.

 

Spokesperson of the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, April 16, 2023, said the suspect was arrested during a raid at Whitesand area of Ijora-Badia. 

 

“DPO Ijora-Badia and team, acting on actionable intelligence, stormed Whitesand area where 20-year-old Aminat Ajayi was arrested with 103 wraps of ‘colorado.’ Investigation is ongoing. Reduction in drug is directly proportional to reduction in crime. We will not relent,” he stated.

 

Colorado is a trending cocktail of psychotropic drugs.

 

Police arrest 20-year-old woman with 103 wraps of ?colorado

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR