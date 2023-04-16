Police find missing 7-year-old boy in Lagos



Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have found a seven-year-old missing boy, Goodluck Ifeanyi, in Ago, Okota area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who made this known on his Twitter handle on Saturday, April15, 2023, shared the picture of the boy to enable him to reunite with his family.

He said the boy was seen roaming in the area on Wednesday night, April 12.

“The boy was found wandering around Ago on April 12 at about 10:00 pm,” he stated.

According to the PPRO, the boy claims to hail from Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

Hundeyin said the boy has not been able to give further information.