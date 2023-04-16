Sixteen-year-old student found dead with eye removed in Jigawa





Police in Jigawa on Friday, April 14, recovered the corpse of a 16-year-old “Almajiri” in the Kiyawa Local Government Area of the state with one of the deceased’s eyes gorged by the assailants.

A statement released by the command’s spokesperson DSP Lawan Shiisu, says the Islamic knowledge teacher of the deceased, Malam Muhammad Mustafa, reported the matter to the police.

“The complainant reported that one of his students, aged 16, went to a nearby bush to fetch firewood at about 8 a.m. on Friday, but did not return home. The student was later found in a pool of his own blood with one of his eyes removed,’’ he stated.

Shiisu said the victim was immediately rushed to the Dutse General Hospital where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

He stated that the police has begun an investigation into the incident.