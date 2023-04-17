Bandits kill 29 in Southern Kaduna fresh attack



No fewer that 29 people have been killed in a fresh attack by bandits on Rungi village in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The attack which occurred at about 10:pm on Saturday night, April 15, 2023, comes barely three days after bandits killed eight people at Takjei community in Zangon Kataf.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said that several houses in the community were burnt down while some residents were injured by the attackers.

“The military has informed the Kaduna State Government of an attack in Runji village, Zangon Kataf LGA, in which several lives were lost on Saturday night,” the statement read.

“The preliminary report further informed the government that the attack also left some residents injured and an unspecified number of houses burnt down in the community.

“According to the report, troops had a fierce encounter with the attackers and are still in the general area.

“While waiting for a…