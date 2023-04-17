Donald Trump raises more than $34 million for his 2024 Presidential campaign as his indictment gives him huge boost in donations





Donald Trump has raised more than $34 million for his 2024 White House run since the start of the year and saw a spike in donations after his indictment on March 30th.

The former U.S. president raised $15.4 million of that money in the two weeks after charges were filed against him, his campaign told CNN, arguing it showed how much his supporters have rallied around Trump.

Trump also saw a huge increase in his poll numbers after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg arraigned him on more than 30 charges related to a hush money payment to former porn star Stormy Daniels. Trump pled not guilty.

Trump claims to be the victim of a weaponized federal government and claims the charges are the work of Democrats who don’t want to see him win another term in the White House.

But the former president also has been rallying his supporters with the news of the indictment, sending out fundraising appeal after fundraising appeal including a dramatic one entitled ‘the last email before I go to…