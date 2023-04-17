FG begs aviation workers to end strike, says it’s unnecessary as it will increase the hardship





Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has appealed to aviation workers to end their ongoing strike which has caused immense disruption to air travel across the country.

Air travellers were on Monday stranded at the Murtala Muhammad Airport (MMA) terminal as aviation unions began their two-day warning strike.

In a statement issued by the Head, of Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Odutayo Oluseyi, the minister noted that the strike is unnecessary as it will increase the hardship on citizens.

Oluseyi, who spoke on behalf of the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said the grievances prompting the strike by the unions are issues that should not lead to a strike.

The statement further noted that the unions should have met with the management of agencies for alternative accommodation to all affected offices before going ahead with the strike.

The statement read, “On the Concession of airports, the Unions are aware of global practices and for the Aviation industry in Nigeria…