Fire outbreak at Queens College in Lagos





There was a fire outbreak at Queens College in the Yaba area of Lagos state, on Sunday, April 16.

The fire occurred inside a two-room boys’ quarter located behind the Staff quarters of the all-girls school. The two-room was being used for lodging as well as a store.

The cause of the fire today, is yet unknown. The fire has since been put out by a combined effort of the Federal Fire Service and the Lagos state Fire Service. The police who were also alerted, prevented hoodlums from gaining access into the school premises.

No life was lost in the incident.