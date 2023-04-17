“I am dying inside” – Woman reveals her husband cheats on her because she hasn’t given him a child after 2 years of marriage

A Kenyan woman, Mary Musunza, has lamented over her cheating husband.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, April 16, Mary said her husband cheats on her with various women because she is yet to conceive after two years of marriage.

“Praise God. Am Mary and am married for 2 years now but we have no child yet, my husband is cheating on me and when I ask he is doing this to me he always say because am not giving him a child. Am dying inside because is know telling me that he will take his clothes and go , he also makes calls to his women while we’re together. I really want a baby but only God knows when. What should I do?” she wrote.