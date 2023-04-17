Iranian court convicts 10 soldiers for 2020 shooting down of Ukrainian plane, killing everyone on board





An Iranian court has convicted 10 soldiers of the country’s air defense forces for the 2020 downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet in Tehran, according to the official judiciary news agency.

Nine of those sentenced Sunday, April 16 received prison terms between one and three years, while one defendant, identified as commander of the Tor-M1 surface-to-air missile defense system responsible for shooting down the airliner on Jan. 8, 2020, received a jail sentence of 13 years, minus time served, the judiciary’s official Mizan reported.

The plane was hit by two surface-to-air missiles shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini International Airport early on Jan. 8, 2020, killing all on board, most of whom were Iranian and Canadian citizens.

The shootdown occurred as the United States and Iran seemed on the edge of War.

The news agency said the commander was sentenced to 10 years for not following orders and three years for overseeing “the murder of the passengers of the Ukrainian plane.”

The…