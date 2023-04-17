Man arrested for kidnapping and burying three year old boy in Katsina





The police in Katsina state have arrested, Abubakar Abdul’ziz, pictured above, for allegedly kidnapping and killing a three-year-old child.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the command, CSP Gambo Isah, stated that Abdul’aziz, a resident of Sabuwar Santa, Musawa LGA, Katsina State, was arrested by the command on April 12.

“The fact of the case is that on the 23/3/2023, at about 0100hrs, the suspect criminally trespassed into the residence of one Adamu Alhassan, m, of Bacirawa village, Musawa Local Government Area, Katsina State, while he was deep asleep, and kidnapped his three (3)-year-old son to an unknown destination. He dropped a letter, directing the said Adamu Alhassan to pay a ransom of eight hundred thousand naira (N800,000) and providing a contact phone number. However, the father made contact, negotiated, and paid the sum of one hundred and fifty thousand naira (N150,000) to secure the release of his child, but to no avail.”

Isah added that upon…