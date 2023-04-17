Nigeria becomes second country to approve R21 malaria vaccine





The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has approved the R21 malaria vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

This makes Nigeria the second country to approve the new malaria vaccine developed at the University of Oxford, after Ghana.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, disclosed this on Monday, April 17, at a press briefing in Abuja.

Prof Adeyeye said the vaccine is indicated for the prevention of clinical malaria in children from 5 months to 36 months of age.

She said the country expects to get at least 100,000 doses of the vaccine in donations soon before the market authorisation will start making other arrangements with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

Adeyeye said “NAFDAC in exercising its mandate as stipulated by its enabling law, NAFDAC Act CapN1, LFN 2004 is granting registration approval for R21 Malaria Vaccine (Recombinant, Adjuvanted) manufactured by Serum Institute of India Pvt….