Olu of Warri removes billionaire businessman, Ayiri Emami, as Ologbotsere, installs another one (photos/video)





The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III has removed billionaire businessman, Ayiri Emami, as the Ologbotsere of his kingdom.

Recall that Ayiri was strongly opposed to the Olu’s coronation in August 2021. This led to the monarch derobing him and also barring him from the palace.

Two weeks ago, the monarch visited one of his communities and afterward sent for Ayiri to visit him following peace moves initiated by clergyman Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor and others.

The King met with Ayiri last Friday, April 14 and today called for a meeting where he openly talked about the issue. He asked Ayiri that going forward, he should accept his late father’s title which Ayiri refused. The monarch thanked him for all he has done for the Itsekiri kingdom and then asked him to leave his Palace.

Thereafter he immediately installed a new Ologbotsere of the kingdom, Chief Oma Eyewuoma.

Watch clips from the palace below…