Soldiers invade Rivers community over alleged murder of colleague by suspected oil thieves



Men of the Nigerian Army have laid siege at Rundele Community, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, over the alleged murder of a soldier in the area.

It was gathered that the soldiers had an altercation with some alleged oil thieves in the area on Saturday, April 15, 2023, which led to the death of one of their men.

A source within the community, Mr Victony, who spoke with Vanguard, alleged that the fully armed soldiers on Sunday, April 16, took over the community.

He said: “On Saturday we heard that some of these boys involved in oil bunkering had problem with soldiers and that they killed of the soldiers after taking two of their guns.

“These soldiers came into our community on Sunday and laid siege. They said they are searching of the boys and their guns. As it is now we are living in fear. Many people have left the community.”

Photos seen online shows residents fleeing the community with their belongings.