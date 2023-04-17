Transcorp Hotels Partners with Apples and Oranges Spa in Abuja to enhance customer experience





Apples and Oranges; the first Salon and Spa in Nigeria which provides a one stop spa experience for the entire family, has partnered with Transcorp Hotels Plc, to announce the launch of its new location at award-winning property; Transcorp Hilton Abuja. The spa is designed to provide guests with a luxurious and relaxing experience during their stay. The launch comes following the announcement of Transcorp’s 2022 Full Year results, in a year where the leisure segment contributed significantly to occupancy and revenue growth.

According to Beatrice Eneh ; the founder CEO of Apples and Oranges Spa, the location at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja offers a range of treatments including massages, facials, body wraps, and more, using Biologique Recherche Paris Products and Treatment therapies known to be No 1 its category. The spa also includes a sauna, steam room, a vitchy shower and salon, providing guests with a complete wellness experience.

