Derek Chauvin loses appeal and request for new trial for George Floyd’s murder meaning his 22 and a half year sentence remains in place





A Minnesota court rejected ex-Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin’s appeal for a new trial over the killing of George Floyd, which means his 22-and-a-half-year state-issued sentence remains in place.

The decision was made by the Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday April 17, in response to a claim made by Chauvin in January that excessive publicity, among other things, prejudiced his trial.

His attorney also argued that excessive security, as well as the revelation that a juror attended a civil rights march, deprived Chauvin of a fair trial. But a three-judge panel sided with prosecutors, who said Chauvin got a fair trial and sentence.

It comes nearly three years after George Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill sentenced Chauvin in 2021 to 22 and a half years after jurors found him guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Later that year he…