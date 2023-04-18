Grand jury declines to indict eight officers in fatal shooting of  25-year-old black man, Jayland Walker





A grand jury in Ohio declined to indict the Akron police officers who fatally shot a 25-year-old Black man, Jayland Walker, dozens of times after a car chase and foot chase last year.

The grand jury concluded the officers were legally justified in their use of force, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

The incident took place just after midnight on June 27, 2022, when police initiated a traffic stop of a 2005 Buick vehicle with a broken license plate light, according to authorities. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Walker, drove away from officers and fired a gunshot from his vehicle during the car chase, according to police.

Walker then exited the vehicle wearing a ski mask and led police on a foot chase, ignoring commands to stop and show his hands, Yost said. He then made a motion that officers interpreted as threatening, leading to the shooting, Yost said.

“He reached for his waistband in what several officers described as a cross-draw motion,…