Katie Price slammed by road campaigners for driving £60k Hummer in her slidders





British media personality and model, Katie Price has been called out by road campaigners, for driving her £60k 3-tonne monster motor wearing slip-on backless shoes, just days after getting her licence back.

Price who had been banned from driving following a booze and cocaine-fuelled car crash, took to the wheel of the left-hand drive Hummer in a pair of green sliders. She was spotted in the 15-foot long, 7ft wide American car, which has enormous tyres, near her “Mucky Mansion” home on Sunday afternoon.

Commenting on the development, John Scruby, from the Campaign Against Drink Driving said;

“Those are the sort of shoes you’d expect somewhere to wear at a swimming pool – not driving a huge car like that with her driving record.

“It’s an absolute disgrace and is very dangerous. She’s putting herself and other road users at risk.

“I don’t see how you’d safely be able to control such a car while wearing those shoes. This is outrageous. “It’s disturbing. It…