NBA President confirms abduction of SAN, Okey Wali in Rivers





NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau, (SAN) Tuesday appealed for the release of Chief Okey Wali, (SAN), who was abducted on East–West Road, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

LIB reported that the gunmen waylaid and abducted Wali on Monday, April 17, 2023, after killing two of his aides

The kidnappers, dressed in military camouflage, were said to have also shot three of the policemen attached to his convoy.

Maikyau, in a statement by the association’s National Publicity Secretary, Akorede Habeeb-Lawal, urged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, to “leave no stone unturned as they work towards the safe release of our dear learned friend”

Maikyau said: “It has come to my attention that one of our respected elders and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Okey Wali, SAN was reportedly abducted in the early hours of yesterday, 17 April 2023, after his convoy was attacked along…