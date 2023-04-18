Ondo police arrests two hoodlums for extorting student of N150,000 school fees





The police in Ondo state has arrested two hoodlums identified as Sodeeq Adegoke, 24 and Abubakar Ajibola, 24, for robbing a student, Yusuf Joseph, of the sum of N150,000.

While being paraded at the state police command on Monday, April 17, one of the suspects, Adegoke, confessed to waylaying the victim on the road to lead him to a deserted area inside the Government Reservation Area in the state capital around 11 am last Friday, April 14.

“We stopped his motorcycle and jumped on it, forced him to a deserted area in the GRA where we forced him to transfer N150,000 into Ajibola’s account number. We already spent N85,000 on the money. We forced him to unlock his phone where we discovered he has money in it and coerced him to transfer the stated sum of money”.he said

However, the other suspect claimed he was not part of the attack but the N150,000 was actually transferred into his account.

The victim, who disclosed that the money was his school fees, said he was attacked by…