Six persons mauled by stray dogs outside a primary school





A terrifying incident played out today, April 18, at a school in Birmingham, United Kingdom, as two stray dogs mauled six persons.

It was gathered that the dogs started biting random people in the horror attack towards the end of school day. The Sun reported that armed cops raced to the scene in Willow Gardens, Winson Green, Birmingham, around 2.30pm today as kids inside Barford Primary were placed on lockdown.

In a terrifying text sent to parents at the time of the incident, the school said:

“There are two potentially very dangerous dogs circling the school. We will not be dismissing any children at their usual time from the advice from police who are currently on Barford Road.

“For your own safety please stay in your cars. The likelihood is that the dogs will kill a human.”

Paramedics attended to several people suffering with dog bites before taking them to hospital for further treatment. Their injures are not thought to be life-threatening.

West Midlands Police…