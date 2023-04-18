Twin brothers allegedly cut friend’s hand with cutlass over phone in Ondo





An Akure Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 18, ordered the remand of 25-year-old twin brothers; Godtin and James Okon, at a correctional centre, for allegedly cutting their friend’s hand with a cutlass.

The defendants were alleged to have cut off the the left hand of one Joseph Anthony, during argument over ownership of a cell phone.

Godtin and James, who are security guards, are facing three-counts bothering on conspiracy, assault occasioning harm.

The police prosecutor, Nelson Akintimehin, told the court that the defendants committed the offence around 4pm at Ilado Quarters, Alagbaka, Akure.

Akintimehin said the defendants conspired to commit a misdemeanor by unlawfully assaulting one Joseph Anthony, by beating him with their fist blows all over his body.

He also alleged that the brothers used a cutlass to inflict a deep cut on the victim’s left hand during a fisticuff on who owns a cell phone.

The offences, according to the charge, contravene…