Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Usyk and Wilder could face off on same night in epic £325m four-man Saudi tournament





Top Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn has teased an epic ‘£323 million’ card that would see Tyson Fury fight Oleksandr Usyk on the same card as Deontay Wilder vs Anthony Joshua.

Joshua recently fought for the first time in eight months, as he defeated Jermaine Franklin by unanimous decision.

Before the fight, Fury and Usyk were in talks for a fight that would crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in two decades, but they could not agree on financial terms. Oleksandr Usyk has not fought since retaining his heavyweight titles

But Hearn, whose client Anthony Joshua lost his heavyweight titles to Oleksandr Usyk in 2022, has now revealed an epic card proposed to him.

‘For AJ his big fight, and it will come in the Middle East, will be in December. That will be Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder,’ he told IFL TV.

‘There have been conversations with people who would like to host Fury vs Usyk and Joshua vs Wilder on the same night.

‘It’s going to cost a lot of money, but would be epic.’

The…