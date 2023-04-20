Two Texas cheerleaders shot after mistakenly getting into wrong car in parking lot





Two Texas cheerleaders were shot after one of them mistakenly got into the wrong car in a parking lot after practice, authorities said.

Officers responding just after midnight on Tuesday, April 18, to an H-E-B supermarket parking lot found two people in a vehicle who’d been struck by bullets, police said, citing preliminary reports.

One of the victims was treated and released at the scene Tuesday morning, April 18, and the second cheerleader was helicoptered to a hospital in critical condition, according to Elgin police.

Authorities arrested Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr., 25, the man they said shot the two teens. He has been charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony, police said.

Rodriguez allegedly fled the scene after the shooting and was arrested at his home, according to court documents.

Heather Roth, a cheerleader with the Woodlands Elite Cheer Co., said on Instagram Live that she and three other cheerleaders had finished practice when they went to a carpool lot…