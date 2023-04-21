Dominic Raab resigns as UK deputy Prime Minister after bullying allegations





Dominic Raab has resigned as the UK’s deputy prime minister and as justice secretary after months of allegations about bullying behaviour in the Ministry of Justice and other departments.

The senior Conservative MP had faced multiple formal complaints over his dealings with civil servants, including claims, that he bullied and belittled staff, driving some to tears or causing them to vomit before meetings.

The resignation is a major blow to Rishi Sunak who will face questions for allowing Raab to stay in his post while an investigation by Adam Tolley KC, a leading employment barrister, was held.

In his resignation letter, Raab said the conclusions of a report into his conduct set a “dangerous precedent” but stressed he wanted to “keep his word” after undertaking to quit if it found against him.

He revealed details of the report, which was passed to Rishi Sunak on Thursday morning, April 20 saying “it dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against me”.

He added those…