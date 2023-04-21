Man found hanging from tree along LASU-Isheri Road (video)





Commuters going to work early on Thursday morning, April 20, were shocked to find the body of a young man hanging from a tree at Village busstop, along LASU-Isheri Road, Ojo, Lagos State.

The man is suspected to have died by suicide.

A resident who spoke to Linda Ikeji’s Blog, said the corpse remained there for hours.

The source added: “We just woke up in the morning, we saw the body. He’s a young guy. Nobody knows what pushed him to do it or if he was hanged by someone else. Everybody is confused.”

The source added that whispers in the neighbourhood is that the man was a keke driver.

The presence of the corpse led to traffic congestion in the area as cars slowed to get a glimpse.

