Nigerians are large hearted people. They will forgive the President





The Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has said that Nigerians are large-hearted people and they will forgive President Buhari.

He stated this in an interview with Channels TV this evening April 21.

Recall that President Buhari earlier today asked for forgiveness from anyone who he must have wronged during his time in office.

“Whoever thought that there had been some form of injustice on him, we are all human; there is no doubt I hurt some people, and I wish they’d pardon me; those who think I hurt them so much, please PARDON ME”. – PMB, today, as he received last Sallah homage as the President.”

During the interview, Garba was asked if Nigerians will really forgive the President considering the fact that he failed to deliver in some of his promises which include security. Responding, Garba said;

‘’I believe that Nigerians are large-hearted and they would forgive the President”.

Watch a video of the President asking…