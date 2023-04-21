Plans Underway to evacuate Nigerians in Sudan – FG





The Federal Government has revealed that plans are underway to evacuate Nigerians in Sudan, as the country’s war continues to deepen.

The move comes after Nigerian students in the country made a plea to the FG that they be evacuated from Sudan which is witnessing hostilities between two generals who seized power in a 2021 coup: army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In response to the request made by the Nigerian Students, the FG through the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) head, Abike Dabiri on Thursday, April 20 said meetings are being held as to how best to handle the evacuation process.

According to a statement signed on Thursday by NIDCOM spokesman, Gabriel Odu, the Commission’s Chairman/CEO, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, says she has noted with concern the plight of Nigerian Students in Sudan over the escalation of hostilities.

Abike assured that the National Emergency…