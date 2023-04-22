Children aged five and six are found murdered with genitals, nose and lips hacked off after they were abducted while playing in the street in South Africa





Two children were murdered and mutilated after they were kidnapped while playing in the street in Soweto, South Africa.

The mutilated remains of the children were found the morning after the young friends were reported missing by their families.

Nqobile Zulu, 5, and his friend, Tshiamo Ramanye, 6, disappeared on Wednesday, April 19, after they had been left by Tshiamo’s grandmother playing in the street.

Patrollers spent Wednesday night frantically searching for the boys but their bodies were found in separate locations in White City and Rockville on Thursday morning, April 20.

The boys were found with their noses, lips and gentials cut off.

The murders have raised concerns about a serial killer in the area and the police commissioner for Gauteng said they will face the “full might of the law”.

The grandmother of Tshiamo, Nqobile Ndlovu, could not hold back tears when talking about the death of her grandson, who was in her care following the death of his father…