Country star, Jimmie Allen and wife Alexis Gale announce they are divorcing as they await birth of their 3rd child

Country music sensation Jimmie Allen has announced that he’s heading for a divorce

The 37-year-old music artist shared on social media that he and wife Alexis Gale are expecting their third child and separating.

In a note, he said, ‘After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate.’

The crooner added, ‘As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year.’

The twosome, who wed in May 2021, already share daughters Naomi Bettie, 3, and Zara James, 18 months.

Allen already has an eight-year-old son named Aadyn from a previous relationship.

The hitmaker added, ‘Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved.’

He additionally noted, ‘We remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another.

‘In light of our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time.’

She also reposted a quote in her Stories…