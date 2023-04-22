Court jails lecturer who assaulted student for beating his daughter over boyfriend in Nasarawa





A High Court sitting in Nasarawa State has convicted Fred Ayokhai, a teaching staff of the Federal University of Lafia (FULAFIA) for teaming up with his children to assault a female student, Blessing Mathias.

Recall that in October 2022, LIB had reported that Ayokhai, a lecturer at the Federal University of Lafia, joined forces with his children to attack a teenager who beat his daughter over a man. Ayokhai who reportedly works with the History and International Relations department of the institution was caught on camera with his children assaulting and stripping the lady now identified as Blessing Mathias naked. Read here.

The state police command swung into action, arrested the accused persons and arraigned them before the court. The lecturer was charged with criminal conspiracy, housebreaking, abduction and voluntarily causing grave harm without provocation and assault. Emmanuella, Bob-Praise, and Saint-Dan, all children of Ayokhai, were joined in the case as the 2nd, 3rd…