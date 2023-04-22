Olympic gymnast Simone Biles weds NFL player Jonathan Owens (photos)





Olympic gold medalist, Simone Biles, 26, has married Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens, 27.

“I do. officially owens,” Biles captioned as she shared wedding photos of herself and Owens on Instagram.

In the photos, the pair can be seen exchanging vows in what appears to be a courthouse wedding.

Biles wore a tiered white gown while Owens sported a tan suit.

On his Instagram page, Owens shared a similar selection of shots, including more behind-the-scenes looks at the couple saying “I do.”

“My person, forever,” he captioned his post, adding two hashtags: “#TheOwens” and “#ItsOfficial.”

Biles and Owens had a close encounter during a Texans game in 2019, but the two officially met via the dating app Raya in March 2020. It was Biles who made the first move.

Biles and Owens announced their engagement on Instagram in February 2022, after two years of dating.

The NFL player popped the question under a gazebo in Houston, Texas.