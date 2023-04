Betty Irabor has responded to the Nigerian pastor who said she played the fool in her marriage to keep the peace for 39 years.

Pastor Julie said in a video that even when she was right she played the fool to sustain her marriage (read here).

Reacting, Genevieve Magazine founder, Betty Irabor said she too has been married for 39 years and playing a fool for that long to maintain the peace is unhealthy mentally, emotionally, and physically.