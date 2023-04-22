TECNO SPARK 10 FESTIVAL HAPPENING TODAY AT IKEJA CITY MALL!





We have exciting news to share with you! Are you ready for it? Brace yourselves because the TECNO SPARK 10 Festival is happening today, April 22nd, 2023! Yes, you read that right! The festival promises to be a blast, and if you need more information, we’ve got you covered. We’ll give you all the juicy details you need to know!

To say this event is a must-attend for anyone who loves to have fun with friends and enjoy thrilling activities is only stating the obvious. This is because, first hand, you’ll have the chance to capture amazing pictures with the newly released SPARK 10 series, which boasts a 50MP rear camera and a clear selfie camera that enables you to glow as you are. You can also explore your creativity by participating in the Colour Me Area.

Are you a digital creator? Then you’re in luck! The festival will showcase many digital innovations allowing you to unleash your creativity. And that’s not all; many…