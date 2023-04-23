300-level Plateau varsity student dies after falling from building while doing carpentry work



A 300- level Microbiology student of the Plateau State University (PLASU) Bokkos, Moses Simon Gajok, has died after falling from a building under construction.

It was gathered that the 28-year-old student was a carpenter by profession until his death.

Details of the incident are still sketchy at the time of filing this report, however, it was gathered that he fell from the top floor of the building while working.

He will be laid to rest on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at his family compound in Dahwol Loh Chak, Kuru in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The SUG President of the institution, Comrade Peter Arin Kaze, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday, April 21, 2023.