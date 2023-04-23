Anambra establishes bureau of missing persons





Anambra state government has approved the establishment of a bureau of missing persons.

This was disclosed by Paul Nwosu, the state’s Commissioner for Information in a statement released on Saturday, April 22. He said the approval was made at the State Executive Council meeting and that the bureau would be domiciled in the ministry of Justice.

Nwosu said establishment of the bureau was part of the fulfillment of the recommendation by the Truth, Justice and Peace Commission. It has Prof. Chidi Odinkalu as chairman, Bianca Ojukwu as Secretary and Prof. Sylvia Ifemeje the Commissioner of Justice as a member.

Part of the mandate of the Bureau is to trace cases of missing persons and come up with the needed database to support Police investigations and eventual prosecution of suspects.