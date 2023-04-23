Court nullifies sections of CAMA 2020, says it is inconsistent with the constitution





Some sections of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), 2020 have been nullified by a federal high court sitting in Abuja, on grounds of infringing on the fundamental human rights of the Nigerian citizens.

The judgement was given following a lawsuit filed by an Abuja-based lawyer, Emmanuel Ekpenyong. He had in the lawsuit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1076/2020, sued the National Assembly, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and the Attorney-General for the Federation (AGF) as 1st to 3rd defendants respectively.

Asides from asking the court to determine whether he had the locus standi to institute the proceeding, Ekpeyong also asked the court to further determine whether those sections infringed on his freedom of peaceful assembly and association as enshrined in section 40 of the 1999 Constitution.

The lawsuit partly read;

“Whether the provisions of Sections 839, 842, 843, 844, 845, 846, 847, 848 and 851 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act infringes on the plaintiff’s right…