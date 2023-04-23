Driver flees as truck crushes toddler to death, injures mother and two other children in Rivers





A trailer conveying goods crushed a two-year-old child to death along the Rumuosi area of the East/West Road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State on Saturday night, April 22, 2023.

An eyewitness said the truck driver who was on a high speed lost control when he approached the Rumuosi junction due to gridlock.

According to the eyewitness, the driver was trying to avoid ramming into many people when it climbed the median, fell on one side and crushed the toddler in the process.

He disclosed that the mother of the deceased and two other children were injured and were rushed to the hospital.

“You know this federal road always has traffic gridlock at the Rumuosi junction. The man (truck driver) was on speed and he could not apply the brake. So what he did because of the speed was that he climbed the walk-over (median),” the witness narrated.

“If he went straight he would have crushed all those people by the side. So he used his steering and climbed the…