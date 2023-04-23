 Gov Sanwo-Olu orders demolishing of three buildings in Banana Island





Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has ordered the demolition of three two-storey buildings in the Banana Island area of the state.

The demolition order comes barely a week after a seven-storey building under construction in the area collapsed.

The governor gave the order for the demolition of the three buildings during his visit to the site of the collapsed seven-storey building and inspection of other infrastructure around the Island on Saturday, April 22.

At 310 Close, he ordered the demolition of the two-storey building because it was an illegal structure, without approval. Also at 306 Close, the governor ordered the removal of two-storey buildings adjacent to each other because they were constructed under the powerline and under water.

While addressing newsmen, Governor Sanwo-Olu blamed the unfortunate incident on the irresponsibility of the developers and some of the citizens that just wanted to make quick money. He also blamed the Federal Ministry of Works…