“How cute” – Guinean musician, Grand P’s Asian lover gushes over him as he gets facial treatment

By
Headliners
-
1


cover4 1682256368 "How cute" - Guinean musician, Grand P's Asian lover gushes over him as he gets facial treatment
Guinean musician, Moussa Sandiana Kaba, popularly known by his stage name, Grand P, has shared photos of himself enjoying facial treatment. 

 

The wealthy singer tagged his Asian lover, Yubai Zhang, on the post and she gushed about how cute he looked. 

 

Grand P found love in Zhang after his relationship with his former Ivorian girlfriend, Eudoxie Yao, ended. 

 

“It’s not the size that makes the man great. Facial treatment for meeting my love Yubai Zhang,” he captioned the post.

 

Zhang reposted the photos, writing; “Ooooh how cute my Loulou Grand P.”

 

g1 1682256609 "How cute" - Guinean musician, Grand P's Asian lover gushes over him as he gets facial treatment

 

g2 1682256627 "How cute" - Guinean musician, Grand P's Asian lover gushes over him as he gets facial treatment

 

g3 1682256645 "How cute" - Guinean musician, Grand P's Asian lover gushes over him as he gets facial treatment

 

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

