Justin Bieber ‘devastated’ his wife Hailey has endured some of the ‘saddest and hardest moments’ of her ‘adult life’ this year after drama with his ex Selena Gomez





Justin Bieber is reportedly devastated over his wife Hailey’s mental health following months of backlash and ‘death threats’ from fans of his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Hailey suffered intense scrutiny for allegedly throwing shade at Selena, 30, on Instagram when she and Kendall Jenner posted a since-deleted video on TikTok lip-syncing the lyric, ‘And I’m not saying she deserved it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right.’

After Hailey deleted the TikTok video, she made an Instagram post saying: ‘I never comment on this type of thing, but we were just having a girls night and did a random TikTok sound for fun.’

One month later, the Calm Down singer tried to put an end to the feud rumors. She had to urge her fans to back off the Hailey hate as they were even posting death threats.

‘Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,’ Selena wrote on her Instagram Story. ‘This isn’t what I stand for….