NBA star Kawhi Leonard’s sister sentenced to life in prison for murder of an elderly woman whose skull was broken in 2019





The sister of LA Clippers star, Kawhi Leonard has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of an elderly woman who was found with a cracked skull on the bathroom floor at Pechanga Resort Casino in California in 2019.





Leonard’s older sister, Kimesha Williams, 39, and one Candace Townsell, 42, were sentenced on Friday for the killing of Afaf Assad, an 84-year-old woman from Long Beach, per The Press-Enterprise.

Both women were convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, and elder abuse in February after a monthlong trial.

Deputies from the Southwest Sheriff’s Station said they were called to the four-star hotel and casino in Temecula – a two-hour drive south from Los Angeles – at about 8am on August 31, 2019, to find Assad lying unconscious on the bathroom floor.

She and her husband of 59 years, Youanness, 93, entered the casino with a purse containing $1,000, according to The Press-Enterprise. Assad eventually went to the bathroom,…