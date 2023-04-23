Peacemaker stabbed to death in Kogi





A 39-year-old man vulcanizer, identified as Sunday Orishagbemi, was stabbed to death while trying to settle a quarrel between two men in Zango Daji Quarters in the Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Friday April 21, when a friend of the deceased at Ganaja junction, Lokoja, went to urinate close to a building owned by one of the residents of the quarters.

According to an eyewitness, the owner of the building resisted the action and a quarrel began between them.

Concerned about the development, the deceased came in to settle the quarrel between his friend and the man.

In the process, the son of the owner of the house was said to have brought out a knife and stabbed Orishagbemi to death.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP William Ovye Ayah, who confirmed the incident in an interview with journalists in Lokoja on Saturday, April 22, said the deceased was killed at Okada Park at Zango Daji, adding that the suspect had…