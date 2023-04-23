Police arrest married inspector who shot and killed his girlfriend in Ghana

The Ghana Police Service has arrested an Inspector identified as Ahmed Twumasi over alleged murder of his girlfriend, Victoria Daapa, popularly known as Maa Adwoa.

Twumasi, who is married with children, allegedly shot the 27-year-old mother of one at close range on Thursday 20th April 2023, at Adum in front of Dufie Towers in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.

The woman was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The police, in a press release on Sunday evening, April 23, 2023, stated that the suspect was arrested at his hideout at Sekyere near Effiduase in the Ashanti Region.