Zamfara Governor reinstates Emir suspended for conferring chieftaincy title on notorious bandits’ leader





Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle has approved the reinstatement of the Emir of Yandoto, Aliyu Garba Marafa, who was suspended for conferring a traditional title to a notorious bandits’ kingpin, Ado Aleiru.

Recall that the monarch bestowed the traditional title of Sarki Fulani to the bandit on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

The Emir asserted that he decided to give the title to Aleiru because of the pivotal role he played during a peace process arranged between the emirate and bandits who terrorised Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

However, the move did not go down well with the people both within and outside the state forcing the government to constitute a committee to investigate the action of the Emir.

In a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Kabir Balarabe on Sunday, April 23, 2023, said the traditional ruler was reinstated following the recommendations of the committee who investigated his role and cleared him.

“This is to…