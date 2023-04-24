21-year-old ex-convict arrested for stealing okada after serving two jail terms





The Ogun State Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps, also known as So-Safe Corps, has arrested an ex-convict for stealing a motrocycle.

The suspect, 21-year-old Timothy Sonyegbe, is a vulcanizer. He allegedly stole a motorcycle, also known as Okada, around Abule Teacher in Ipokia Local Government Area.

In a statement by So-Safe spokesperson Moruf Yusuf, Commander Soji Ganzallo noted that Sonyegbe resides in the Ijofin area.

The suspect, already placed on surveillance after he served a jail term twice, was seen riding a motorcycle during an odd hour of the night.

A team of officers on a routine patrol, led by CSC Abdulkareem Abdulrazaq, the Idiroko Divisional Officer, stopped Sonyegbe.

Though the rider made a U-turn in an attempt to escape, the suspect was chased, apprehended and taken into custody.

“The suspect is a two term ex-convict who served at Ilaro Correctional Centre for fuel and motorcycle theft,” Ganzallo noted.

During preliminary interrogation, he…