38-year-old Yobe lecturer and his wife die two days apart



A lecturer with the Biology Department at Umar Suleiman College of Education Gashua, Yobe State, Dr. Barde Luka Yelwa and his wife, Godiya, have died two days apart. A lecturer with the Biology Department at Umar Suleiman College of Education Gashua, Yobe State, Dr. Barde Luka Yelwa and his wife, Godiya, have died two days apart.

Dr. Yelwa,38, died on Thursday, April 20, 2023, after suffering from a heart attack in the hospital where he was treating his wife who was sick.

Two days after his death, precisely on Saturday, April 22, his wife also passed away.

The couple left two children behind, a 5-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy.

Dr. Yelwa had acquired his Ph.D. two weeks ago.

The burial of late Dr. & Mrs Barde Luka Yelwa is rescheduled for Monday, April 24, 2023, and the final internment will take place at Dagare Village, 10 Km along Bauchi-Jos Road.

Meanwhile, friends, family members and colleagues have taken to social media to mourn the couple.

