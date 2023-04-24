Come down from your high horse to allow sedate minds negotiate on behalf of the Igbos

Former Governor of Enugu state, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has asked the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter Obi to withdraw his petition against the President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating that it is ‘dead on arrival’
Nnamani made the remarks in a statement issued to reporters on Sunday, April 23.
He said Obi does not have the spread or national appeal as his appeal to non-electoral matters is to demarket the President-elect and besmirch his reputation. He added that what Obi is doing with the petition is “ego-driven, a joke carried too far.”
“His Petition is dead on arrival. He does not have the spread or national appeal. His appeal to non-electoral matters is to demarket the President-elect and besmirch his reputation.
“Obi needs to come down from his high…
Source: Linda Ikeji