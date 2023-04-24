Disregard anyone saying I hate Northerners- Peter Obi says days after presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, said the politician doesn’t like Northerners





The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has asked the Muslims in Nigeria to disregard anyone who claims he hates Northerners.

His statement comes days after the special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, accused Obi of disliking the North, adding that the region would never support his presidential ambition.

Obi dismissed this notion while speaking at the Central Mosque, Onitsha, Anambra State, on Sunday, April 23, where he went to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr with the Muslim ummah residing in the state.

While presenting food items and cash gift of N500,000 to the Community, Obi explained that his visit was to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr with them as he has always done, promising to continue to support the Muslims in the state and other parts of the country.

Reiterating the need for Nigerians to love and appreciate one another, he stated that every Nigerian should be free to live and thrive…